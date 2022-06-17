Plans to compulsory purchase Maryhill pubs backed by councillors

Compulsory purchase plans for land on Maryhill Road, including two derelict pubs, have been backed by councillors.

The rundown ‘Redan’ and fire-hit ‘Maryhill Tavern’ are among the properties which could be taken over by the council and then transferred to Maryhill Housing Association, which wants to develop new affordable housing.

There is also a shop and community space, which are currently in use, on the site at 1794 to 1850 Maryhill Road as well as an area of derelict land and a pedestrian path with stairs leading to Cumlodden Drive.

Councillors on the city’s contracts and property committee have now agreed to the principle of a compulsory purchase order, on behalf of the housing association, if a voluntary sale is not possible.

Cllr Ken Andrew, SNP, said: “I’m really supportive of this, this has been a pretty desperate looking building. It’s been in quite some state for a number of years, so this is a really positive story for the Maryhill corridor.”

The land has been seen as a “key barrier to regeneration” in the area and the housing association approached the council for assistance with securing ownership.

The cost of the compulsory purchases would be funded through a combination of the Scottish Government’s affordable housing supply programme and private finance from the housing association.

A council official told the meeting: “What we are proposing here is in principle support from the committee to promote an agency CPO jointly with our development partners, Maryhill Housing Association, to consolidate ownerships within the site and develop a masterplan to regenerate the site.”

He added the buildings are “either obsolete or towards the end of their usable life” and have been “derelict for a number of years”, experiencing anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

A report by council officials added the site, particularly the two pubs, is “detracting from the wider regeneration of Maryhill”.

It added the housing association is planning new homes which aim to “complement new housing that is currently on site and due to complete in November 2022 directly opposite the site in question on the other side of Maryhill Road”.

“Together these new developments aim to transform this entrance into Maryhill and create a new high quality ‘Maryhill Cross’.

“This aims to lift land values which will further stimulate wider regeneration across Maryhill. Development of new housing on this site will help to meet wider housing needs in the Maryhill area and create employment opportunities for the local community.”