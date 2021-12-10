Plans to demolish former Southside social club approved

A former ex-servicemen’s and social club in Glasgow’s Southside could be demolished, after plans were approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 10th December 2021, 1:55 pm

Henry’s Suzuki car dealership on Titwood Road has received permission to demolish the neighbouring Pollok Ex-Servicemen’s and Social Club.

It wants to extend the forecourt into the land currently occupied by the former club.

PlanningGlasgow