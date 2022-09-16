Plans to install a bronze bust of a historic figure in Kelvingrove Park have been submitted.

Om Hindu Mandir are seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to install a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Glasgow park.

If approved, the bust and stone plinth would be put near the Stewart Memorial Fountain.

Gandhi was a lawyer, politician and social activist, most famous for his role leading a national movement in India against British rule and helping the country achieve its independence.

He is one of the most recognised figures of the 20th century, with busts and statues of him around the world, including Parliament Square in Westminster.

However, there have been calls in other UK cities, including Leicester and Manchester, because of his ‘well-documented anti-black racism’.