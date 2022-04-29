Plans to refurbish old Lyceum Theatre in Govan

Plans to refurbish the exterior of the old Lyceum Theatre in Govan have been submitted.

Rocck Ltd is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to make improvements to the exterior of the building, which is currently used as a social hub.

The plans, if approved, would see poly carbonate twin wall installed over the front of the broken glass panels at the front of the old cinema.

This will just be a temporary measure until replacement glass panels can be sourced.

The walls are also to be smoothed down before a new coat of paint can be applied. Where the surface is uneven, or there are signs of wear and tear, repairs will be carried out with similar materials.