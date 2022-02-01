Plans to turn Glasgow city centre car park into housing development

Plans have been unveiled to transform a Glasgow city centre car park into a housing development.

Award-winning property developer, Artisan Real Estate, is set to unveil initial proposals to transform Ingram Street car park site in Merchant City into a vibrant mixed use development featuring low carbon homes and ground floor commercial space.

Consultation

The developer, who has delivered a number of high profile developments including the current restoration of Glasgow’s Custom House on Clyde Street, will reveal initial plans for the site at 65-97 Ingram Street online on Tuesday, February 8, when people can ask questions, via Livechat between 3pm and 7pm, on the project website .

The Ingram Street car park could be transformed.

In addition, the team will be available to meet the public in person at Merchant Square on Wednesday, February 9, between 3pm and 7pm. Anyone wishing to attend is requested to book a time slot on the website in advance.

‘Very excited’

A spokesperson for Artisan said: “We’re very excited to have this opportunity to revitalise this site and are keen to engage with the public to help shape our proposals. This will enhance the significant investment we are already committed to in Glasgow which will help continue to improve the city’s landscape.