Plans to turn Glasgow Orange Order HQ into offices

Plans have been submitted for the former Orange Order building on Olympia Street.
Clyde Gateway has submitted its proposals for Olympia House at 13 Olympia Street.
It would see the two-storey red sandstone building, which sits within the Bridgeton Cross Conservation Area, turned into a ‘modern, flexible and well-designed internal working environment’.
Existing partitions would be removed to create a more open plan space, while the windows, doors and external courtyard would all be given an upgrade.
The former Salvation Army Hall was designed in 1927 and has been used as the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland HQ for the last 20 years, before being purchased by Clyde Gateway last year.