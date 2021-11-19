Plans to turn Glasgow Orange Order HQ into offices

Plans have been submitted to transform a former Orange Order HQ building into offices.

Clyde Gateway has submitted its proposals for Olympia House at 13 Olympia Street.

It would see the two-storey red sandstone building, which sits within the Bridgeton Cross Conservation Area, turned into a ‘modern, flexible and well-designed internal working environment’.

Existing partitions would be removed to create a more open plan space, while the windows, doors and external courtyard would all be given an upgrade.