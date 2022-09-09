Plans to turn historic Glasgow building into hotel refused

Plans to convert a historic Glasgow city centre building into a hotel have been refused.

The B-listed Watt Brothers building on Sauchiehall Street and Bath Street has sat empty since the store shut in 2019, and was bought by Greenock businessmen Sandy and James Easdale in 2020.

The pair submitted an application to turn the upper floors into a hotel along with plans for adding new floors, with the lower levels still in retail use.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, this week council officials have turned down the plans.

The design drawings show the hotel and retail space.

The planners said that the proposal was not in accordance with the development plan and criticised the size, location and design of the rooftop extensions.