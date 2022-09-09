Plans to turn historic Glasgow building into hotel refused
Plans to convert a historic Glasgow city centre building into a hotel have been refused.
The B-listed Watt Brothers building on Sauchiehall Street and Bath Street has sat empty since the store shut in 2019, and was bought by Greenock businessmen Sandy and James Easdale in 2020.
The pair submitted an application to turn the upper floors into a hotel along with plans for adding new floors, with the lower levels still in retail use.
However, this week council officials have turned down the plans.
The planners said that the proposal was not in accordance with the development plan and criticised the size, location and design of the rooftop extensions.
The two buildings on the site include the original Sauchiehall Street store, which was built in 1914 and the Bath Street side which was built in 1929.