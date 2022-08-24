Plaque for seven firefighters who died in Glasgow fire 5 decades ago to be unveiled

A red plaque commemorating seven firefighters who died in a Glasgow fire 50 years ago, is to be unveiled.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Quinn, Alistair Crofts, Iain Bermingham, Allan Finlay, William Hooper, Duncan McMillan, and James Rook were responding to a warehouse fire on Kilbirnie Street when they were killed after a ceiling collapsed while trying to rescue Rook, who was trapped.

It was one of the highest losses of life for the UK fire and rescue service at a single incident in peacetime.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plaque is part of a national Red Plaque Scheme run by the Fire Brigades Union and funded through the Firefighters 100 Lottery, aiming to commemorate firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial to the Kilbirnie Street fire victims.

The unveiling is taking place at the site of the fire on Kilbirnie Street on Sunday, August 28, three days after the 50 year anniversary of the incident, beginning at 1:30pm.

Members of the public wishing to attend are welcome.

Ben Selby (FBU Vice President), Colin Brown (FBU Executive Council Member for Scotland), Ross Haggart (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Chief Officer) and Bailie Norman MacLeod (Glasgow City Council) will speak at the unveiling and pay tribute to the sacrifice of the seven firefighters who died.

Seona Hart, FBU Scotland Regional Treasurer, said: “This incident was a tragedy which had a huge impact on firefighters and the community locally. The plaque will help us all remember the huge sacrifice these firefighters made keeping the public safe.”