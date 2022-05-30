Platinum Jubilee event in Barrhead receives a helping hand from Taylor Wimpey

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Mcilvenny and Elise Kelly from Include Me 2 Club receives a donation of £1,000 from Taylor Wimpey’s local sales executive Lorraine Scouller at Duncarnock in Barrhead. Pic: Iain McLean

The fun day is free to members of the local community, as well as supporters and volunteers of the Include Me 2 Club, and it will offer lots of fun activities for all ages including face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts as well as bouncy castles.

An ice-cream van and various food trucks will add to the overall fun atmosphere which will all take place at the charity’s new base in Cowan Park from noon-6pm.

Include Me 2 Club is an award-winning volunteer led charity working with children, young people and adults with an additional support need.

Paul Mcilvenny, co-founder of Include Me 2 Club, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey, and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation which will go towards creating a fantastic family event.

“We are part of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK, and as a registered charity we do a lot of volunteering work with our members so it was incredibly important to us to mark the Platinum Jubilee by creating an event that was free for everyone to enjoy.

"We really do hope to see as many members of the local community as possible – come rain or shine, we will have a great time, plus we can’t wait to show off our new base in Cowan Park which will operate in addition to our community hub in the James McGuire building.”

Audrey Ross, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland adds: “Being able to work with local charities and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it’s always lovely to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in our local communities.”