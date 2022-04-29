Platinum wedding for Jim and Nancy Cruickshank

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim and Nancy Cruickshank toast their platinum wedding.

One of a family of seven, Jim was born in Lonmay, Aberdeenshire in 1929 and worked alongside his father and brothers at Kingseat Hospital Farm in Newmachar before moving to Waulkmill Farm, near Banchory.

Nancy, who is also one of seven children, was born in 1932 in Finzean and was brought up at Powlair Farm, before moving to Aberdeen where she worked as a nanny

They met at a local dance in Feughside and married in the old Douglas Hotel in Aberdeen on April 19, 1952.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who had a family of five boys, moved from Aberdeenshire to a dairy farm near Carluke in 1963 and later expanded into another farm near Airdrie.

They farmed at the Hill of Kilncadzow for many years while the boys attended Crawforddyke Primary School, Carluke Higher Grade School and Lanark Grammar.

Jim and Nancy ‘retired’ to a croft in Little Brechin in the 1980s where Jim established a gardening business while also helping out at Forfar Market.

In their full retirement, they settled in Kinghorn Place in Brechin where they lived until recently.

The couple have enjoyed a full and happy life together and currently have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Their best man, Colin Cruickshank, from Mintlaw and bridesmaid, Jess Cromar, of Brechin were pleased to share their platinum day with them –an amazing 70 years since watching the couple tie the knot.