Playground Festival VIP line up with Forty Clothing

An example from Forty Clothing's new range of T-shirts to mark the Playground Festival

Playground sees The Libertines, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Boy George and Culture Club, Glasvegas, Roisin Murphy, Kelis, Macy Gray, James, Franc Moody, Orbital, Hot Chip Megamix and many more come together at Rouken Glen Park on September 24-26.

The iconic Glasgow streetwear brand are thrilled to have joined forces with the eclectic festival and bring not only a full weekend of stellar local DJ talent, but an exclusive range of T-shirts to mark the occasion.

DJs playing in the Forty Clothing VIP arena include Michael Kilkie, Iain Boney Clarke, Mash, Normksi, Dave Grant, Sharkey’s Machine, XAV LAB, Colin Barr, Andy Piacentini, Will Gunn, Andrew Divine, Friday Street, S/A/M, DJ Snafu, David Barbarosa, Craig Moog and the legendary Harry, founder of Forty Clothing.

Playground Festival’s Ashleigh Elliott said: “We are thrilled to welcome our partners and friends Forty Clothing to the Playground Family.

“Harry, Peter and the team are the perfect fit for Playground – Glasgow is at the heart of their brand and its inspiration and they are creating a very special hospitality arena for us, with a really diverse range of DJs serving up a dazzlingly wide selection of genres. Just like the festival itself!

“And of course we had to ask them to come up with some unique, one-off designs for Playground Festival merch – and they’ve really excelled themselves.”

Gordon “Harry” Miller of Forty Clothing said: “Playground Festival is the perfect fit for us so we were delighted when they approached us to host the VIP offering – just like us, they are a Glasgow brand, run by local people and for local people, with the city’s uniqueness at the heart of everything they do.

“What other festival and city could host such an eclectic line-up? None. That’s the beauty of Glasgow.

“Our line-up is growing as we speak, and of course we have a few surprises up our sleeves and some truly special merch offerings coming your way. See you in the park!”