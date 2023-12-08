Police appeal for information after fatal road crash in Lesmahagow
Around 8.05am, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV on the B7078, north of the Kerse Roundabout on Carlisle Road, Lesmahagow.
Emergency services attended; sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to a road traffic offence.
Sergeant Chris McColm said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision to contact us.
“Any small piece of information could prove significant.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to check their dash cam for footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0524 of December 7.