Police bid to find missing 13-year-old Glasgow girl

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Glasgow, who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Nicole Duncan was last seen on Saturday in Govan.

She is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall with long red/auburn hair and was wearing a green hoodie and pink top when she was last seen. She is also thought to have been carrying a black overnight style bag.

It’s thought Nicole may have planned to travel to London but hasn’t been in contact with friends or family since.

