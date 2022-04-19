Police bid to find missing 13-year-old Glasgow girl

Nicole Duncan hasn’t been seen since Saturday.
Nicole Duncan was last seen on Saturday in Govan.
She is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall with long red/auburn hair and was wearing a green hoodie and pink top when she was last seen. She is also thought to have been carrying a black overnight style bag.
It’s thought Nicole may have planned to travel to London but hasn’t been in contact with friends or family since.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3414 of 17 April, 2022.