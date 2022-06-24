Police help deliver baby boy in Glasgow after woman went into labour in back of car

Two police officers have been praised after helping deliver a baby boy on a Glasgow road.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers were praised for their quick thinking.

PC Stevie Fergus and PC Guy Rawson were flagged down on Maxwell Road, after a woman had gone into labour in the back of a car.

Realising their wasn’t much time, the two officers helped with the delivery before the ambulance arrived.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland posted: “Working for Police Scotland can be exciting and dynamic, we never really know what can be around the corner or what might be coming next.

“Two police officers from Glasgow know just how true that can be when they stopped to assist a member of the public and ended up delivering a baby boy.

“PC Stevie Fergus and PC Guy Rawson were on a routine patrol in Maxwell Road, Glasgow when they noticed a distressed man flagging them down after his wife had gone into labour in the back of their car.

“The quick-thinking officers realised that there wasn’t much time before the special delivery and helped deliver a baby boy prior to the ambulance arriving. When the little bundle arrived, PC Fergus made sure his airways were clear and rubbed his back until he started crying.