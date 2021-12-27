Police investigate ‘unexplained’ Boxing Day death at Anniesland Cross

Police are investigating after a man died after taking unwell near Anniesland Cross on Boxing Day.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 27th December 2021, 3:21 pm

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained.

The 57-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died later.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.40 am on Sunday, 26 December, 2021, police and emergency services were called after a 57-year-old man had taken unwell on Bearsden Road, near to Anniesland Cross, Glasgow.

“He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died later in the day. His death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are continuing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

GlasgowPolice Scotland