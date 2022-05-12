Police pay tribute to former Glasgow officer - who joined in 1946

Police Inspector Grant attended the funeral of Percy Mann, a retired police officer, who had lived to become Scotland’s third oldest man.
He joined the City of Glasgow Police in 1946 and retired as a Sergeant from Strathclyde Police in 1976.
During the recent lockdowns, Percy became a social media sensation, showing off his dance moves on TikTok along with his friends at Whitecraigs Care Home.
He even recalled himself to duty to go back on patrol in a police car.
Police Scotland posted on social media: “Our deepest condolences go to Percy’s family of 11 children, 20 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and his great-great grandchild.”