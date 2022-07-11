Members of Palestine Action Scotland climbed onto the roof of the Thales factory in Govan this morning (Monday).
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.20am on Monday, 11 July, police were called to a report of a demonstration within the grounds of a business premises on Linthouse Road, Govan, Glasgow.
“Officers remain at the scene.
"Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do. We have a duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter protest balanced against the rights of the wider community."
The group aims to see ‘an end to Scottish complicity with Israeli apartheid’.
It has been reported that the factory has been evacuated in response to the incident.
This is not the first time activists from the group have protested at the factory - they made their way onto the roof of the building last month as well.