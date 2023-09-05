Police Scotland launch appeal to trace missing Cumbernauld man Andrew Kerr who was last seen on September 1

Police Scotland have launched an appeal to trace a man missing since last week.

Andrew was last seen around 10.35am on Friday, September 1

Andrew Kerr was reported missing on Friday (September 1) having been last seen in the Cumbernauld Road area of Stepps around 10.35am.

A police source said friends and family of the 37-year-old were concerned about his well-being.

Andrew is described as 5ft 9in, of athletic build, with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a beige Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt, grey shorts, grey trainers, and a black skip hat.

He was also in possession of a large black camping-style rucksack.

Commenting on the police’s Facebook appeal, one person wrote: “Come on Andy boy, time to come home brother – really hope your safe mate.”

Anyone with knowledge of Andrews’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, is asked to contact police on 101.