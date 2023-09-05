Police Scotland launch appeal to trace missing Cumbernauld man Andrew Kerr who was last seen on September 1
Andrew Kerr was reported missing on Friday (September 1) having been last seen in the Cumbernauld Road area of Stepps around 10.35am.
A police source said friends and family of the 37-year-old were concerned about his well-being.
Andrew is described as 5ft 9in, of athletic build, with short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a beige Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt, grey shorts, grey trainers, and a black skip hat.
He was also in possession of a large black camping-style rucksack.
Commenting on the police’s Facebook appeal, one person wrote: “Come on Andy boy, time to come home brother – really hope your safe mate.”
Anyone with knowledge of Andrews’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, is asked to contact police on 101.
Information can also be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.