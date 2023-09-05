Police Scotland launch appeal to trace missing Cumbernauld man Andrew Kerr who was last seen on September 1

Register
Police Scotland have launched an appeal to trace a man missing since last week.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Andrew was last seen around 10.35am on Friday, September 1
Andrew was last seen around 10.35am on Friday, September 1

Andrew Kerr was reported missing on Friday (September 1) having been last seen in the Cumbernauld Road area of Stepps around 10.35am.

A police source said friends and family of the 37-year-old were concerned about his well-being.

Andrew is described as 5ft 9in, of athletic build, with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a beige Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt, grey shorts, grey trainers, and a black skip hat.

He was also in possession of a large black camping-style rucksack.

Commenting on the police’s Facebook appeal, one person wrote: “Come on Andy boy, time to come home brother – really hope your safe mate.”

Anyone with knowledge of Andrews’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Police Scotland