Pop-Up Opera tour will be visiting Milngavie and Bearsden

A performance of The Gondoliers from last year’s Pop-up Opera tour. Pic: Paul Campbell

Audiences can enjoy outdoor shows of A Little Bit of Barber and A Little Bit of Figaro, making it an ideal opportunity for anyone new to opera to try a taster of Rossini and Mozart’s comedies which have been re-scored by Scottish Opera’s head of music, Derek Clark.

They are performed alongside Scottish Opera original, Be A Sport, Spike! with music by Karen MacIver and words by Ross Stenhouse.

Aimed at children aged 4 to 8, Be A Sport, Spike! was originally commissioned for Festival 2018, the cultural programme for the Glasgow European Championships and tells the story of Mike ‘The Spike’ McTavish, the greatest sportsman the world has ever seen.

There’s no-one who can run faster, jump higher or swim further than mega-fit Spike. But there is one thing that Spike can’t do – sing! Audiences will join Spike and his friends as he starts to exercise those vocal cords, and finds out that a little perseverance can go a long way.

The 30-minute shows are brought to life by storyteller Allan Dunn, along with singers Sarah Power, Jessica Leary and Andrew McTaggart, and cellist Andrew Drummond Huggan and guitarist Sasha Savaloni, while a series of colourful illustrations help guide audiences through the plot.

Pop-Up Opera will be at Mugdock Country Park on Thursday, June 9, and Kilmardinny House Arts Centre on Friday, July 1, with performances of A Little Bit of Barber at noon, A Little Bit of Figaro at 2pm and Be a Sport, Spike! at 3.30pm on both dates.

Scottish Opera’s director of education, Jane Davidson, said: ‘The last couple of years have proved beyond doubt that Scottish audiences are prepared to turn out to enjoy Pop-up Opera in all weathers – so once again we are taking to the road with another trio of productions.

"So why not book an appointment with the best barber in town, dance at Figaro’s wedding or learn to be a sport with Spike?”