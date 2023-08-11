For the first time this year, the OneSpace Hub in Carluke High Street played host to a very special shop during the summer.

After being approached by local schools, project support officer Amanda Jackson agreed to host the uniform pop-up shop.

Usually, the Carluke primary schools, as well as Braidwood and Law and Carluke High School, host their own school uniform rails.

However, during the summer holidays, when parents are preparing for the new term, there’s a wee bit of a gap for those looking for pre-loved clothes.

A range of branded items were among the donated items.

After getting their heads together, the schools approached OneCan in Carluke to ask if it could help – and Amanda was more than happy to oblige.

She said: “It was a win-win for us as it helped get people through the doors that we might otherwise never be in contact with.

“Some of the mums are now planning to sign up for some of our other projects, volunteering at High Mill or joining our eco group.

“We’ve had some incredible donations of new clothes, as well as a wide range of excellent pre-loved clothes – all of which were free of charge.

Everything you need for the return to school is available.

“Some parents felt they didn’t merit them but we explained that it wasn’t just for people who were finding it hard; it’s also about saving the planet by reusing clothes that are still in perfectly good condition.”

Parents much enjoyed visiting the pop-up shop too as OneSpace staff kept their wee ones amused with Stickle Bricks while they shopped.

Amanda added: “We enjoyed ourselves playing with the wee ones and I know the mums enjoyed the peace too!

“It was lovely for us to be involved with as we got to see some really special moments. One wee boy was desperate for a blazer for his first day at school. The first one he tried was too big but his face was an absolute picture when the next one fitted.

“He was over the moon – his dad had to coax him out of it. We got to share that moment and it was incredible.”