Popular Southside store announces ‘pause’, with shop set to close

A popular lifestyle store in Strathbungo has announced that it will be closing soon.

Rudan Glasgow, which sells eco-friendly clothes, plants, cards and prints, and more, announced on social media that it would be taking a ‘pause’.

The owners revealed that it will close on December 24, with the owners hoping to travel India.

The post said: “Rudan will be closing very soon on the 24th December. We have decided that the time time is right for us to take a break and take the leap to travel India, something we have both wanted to do for a very long time. This isn't the end of rudan but just a pause. We will be researching fabrics and organic cotton along the way to better rudan in the future!

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us in our journey so far, it has been a pleasure and we look forward to continuing in the future!

