Pothumous award for Clydesdale police officer George Taylor
Constable George Taylor from Carstairs Junction was aged just 27 when he was murdered in 1976 by Robert Mone and Thomas McCulloch, who had absconded from the State Hospital in Carstairs.
In January, we reported that MP Wendy Chamberlain had secured a commitment from the UK Government on the creation of a posthumous honour for emergency service personnel.
Wendy had been contacted by Lanarkshire Police Historical Society which, together with George’s family, has campaigned since 2020 to secure recognition for him.
George’s actions were described as displaying exceptional gallantry and courage. However, despite being recommended for an honour, no award was ever made.
George Barnsley, who founded the society, spoke on behalf of PC Taylor’s wife Sally, from Law, and their three sons and daughter.
He said: “The Taylors are delighted that George has been recognised by the First Minister for his bravery, courage and ultimate sacrifice.
“This is another step on the way to proper national recognition from the UK Government. We would also like to thank Lanarkshire Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Dolan, for nominating George forthis award.”
George was among 24 members of the emergency services and the public to receive Brave@Heart Awards this year.
The awards recognise acts of bravery and heroism across Scotland, with nominations made by the emergency services and winners selected by an independent validation panel.
First Minister Humza Yousaf, who presented the awards, said: “The courage and heroism shown by the award-winners is truly humbling. In every case, they didn’t hesitate to act when it came to helping others.
“I was particularly honoured to present a posthumous Brave@Heart Award to the family of Constable Taylor, who put himself in harm’s way to protect other people and, tragically, paid for that with his life.
“George was a true hero whose bravery and sacrifice has been overlooked for far too long.”