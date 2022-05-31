Praise for the 200 volunteers who have ensured Milngavie Week can return this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milngavie Week runs from June 4-11

The annual festival, coordinated by Milngavie Development Trust, kicks off on Saturday (June 4) with the classic car s how in the precinct.

Also on Saturday there will be lots of stalls with something of interest to everyone, plus tea and cakes in Friendship House, the Village Book Sale, live music at Gavin's Mill, a garden party at Finsbay, the flower festival at St Andrews Church, and much more.

In total there will be 45 events taking place across the week which ends on June 11.

Wilson Blakey, one of the coordinators, said: "Almost all of these events are organised by volunteers.

"So congratulations and thanks to people in the community who are prepared to get involved."

All the old favourites are back such as: duck race; dog show; cat show; senior citizens’ bus trip; spot the error; kids' treasure hunt; pond dipping; art exhibitions; photography competition.

Joined by new events such as: chess exhibition; live music; garden parties; Akido; floral walk.

Ruth Blakey, another coordinator said "When we say there is something for everyone we don't mean that to be a challenge.