Father Dominic Towey spent the last 17 years of his priesthood as parish priest of St John the Baptist in Uddingston but will now be based at St Augustine’s parish in Coatbridge with Father Michael Kane. Father Towey will be succeeded in Uddingston by Father Ivan Boyle who has been parish priest in St Vincent de Paul’s in East Kilbride.
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Motherwell said:” We offer our prayers and best wishes to Father Towey and wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement.”
It also emerged that Father Owen Ness is standing down as Administrator of St Brendan's Motherwell and will be succeed by Fr Kieran Hamilton. The spokesman added: “ We offer our prayers and best wishes to Fr Ness and thank him for his ministry in the Diocese. We also continue to pray for all the priests taking up new appointments this week.”