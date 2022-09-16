Prince Charles' visit to Lanark's Mighty Clydesdale

Lanark Community Development Trust raised more than £55,000 to create and erect Lanark’s Mighty Clydesdale, on a site near the town’s auction market.

Prior to its grand unveiling, chairwoman Sylvia Russell – who last met the Prince at Castlebank Park in 2019 – wrote to Clarence House asking if he would consider writing a foreword to a booklet, accompanying its launch.

She was delighted when he agreed, giving the project the royal seal of approval but the best was yet to come.

Little did anyone realise last Wednesday that the history books were about to change and the Prince's visit to Clydesdale would be among his very last duties as the Duke of Rothesay.

Sylvia said: “I got a call out of the blue from Lord Lieutenant, Lady Susan Haughey, saying the Prince was visiting New Lanark and would like to visit the statue. You could have picked me up off the floor!”

Fate played a big hand though; it was initially scheduled for Thursday, September 8, but was changed to the Wednesday. In hindsight, that was fortuitous but it did cause a small headache.

Sylvia explained: “Initially, the Duchess was supposed to be coming with him and the plaque had both their names.

“Luckily, the company agreed to change it but, when it arrived, it had the original details. I had six days to get it sorted. I was biting my nails but it arrived, as planned, last Tuesday.”

The Duke and Millar Stoddart clearly very much enjoyed their wee trip to the auction mart in Ronnie Walker's carriage.

Prince Charles certainly enjoyed his time in Clydesdale, arriving by helicopter at the town’s racecourse where he was ferried by car to New Lanark. Returning to Lanark, he was greeted by vice Lord Lieutenant Gavin Whitefield, Sylvia and plenty of well-wishers, including a Corgi he stopped to pet!

He enjoyed a close up view of the statue, speaking at length to its creator Dan Adams and design firm Cod Steaks managing director Sue Lipscombe.

He then met real-life Clydesdales and Police Scotland Mounted officers, as well as Jim and Linzie Kennedy’s mare and foal and Braehead man Jim Tenant’s Royal Highland Show-winning horse.

For his journey to the agricultural centre, the Prince, accompanied by deputy Lord Lieutenant Millar Stoddart, saw a Clydesdale in operation – courtesy of Ronnie Walker’s horse and carriage!

Duke of Rothesay took time out to speak to well-wishers after viewing Lanark's Mighty Clydesdale, even taking time to pet the wee corgi - a breed Her Majesty loved.

The Prince was greeted at the auction mart by directors and staff before being ushered to the Symington Suite to meet the statue’s funders and unveil the plaque. He also took the opportunity to watch an auction ring sale of black-faced ewes.

Sylvia thanked the Prince for his visit by presenting a bottle of Clydesdale gin from the Wee Farm Distillery in Forth, donated by owner Jenny McKerr in a presentation box made by Braehead’s Artybits.

The Prince was also gifted six jars of honey from the beehives at Castlebank, tended by Jim Moynagh.

Sylvia added: “He must have had a lot on his mind but he spent so much time with everyone, he ran over schedule by 25 minutes.

His Royal Highness unveils the plaque which had caused LCDT chairwoman Sylvia Russell a few sleepless nights!

“He signed our visitor book simply as Charles; that’s likely the last time he did so at an official visit.

“It’s a strange feeling because we feel a part of history now. He took such a great interest in everyone he met – I think he’ll be a great King.”

Prince Charles took in a black-faced ewes sale on what proved to be a royally busy day at the auction market. (All pics: Andrew Milligan, WPA Pool/Getty Images)