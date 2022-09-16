Prince Charles visit to New Lanark, the day before he became King

No-one knew, of course, that just a day later – with the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen on Thursday – that the longest-serving heir to the throne would become King Charles III.

The Clydesdale visits will now go down in the history books as among the last official duties of the former Duke of Rothesay, who hailed New Lanark as ‘a miracle’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Royal Highness was visiting the village’s visitor centre, where he saw industrial artefacts and giant steam engines. He then enjoyed a bird’s eye view of the site from the centre’s 9000-square-foot rooftop garden – the largest of its kind in Scotland – as well as meeting with volunteers, workers and donors, and signing the visitors’ book.

Prince Charles enjoyed finding out about site's history.

The Duke of Rothesay also viewed the mill’s preserved spinning frame, which is still in operation and used to produce textiles for commercial use. First used in the 19th century, the spinning frame is now powered by renewable hydroelectricity, which is generated on site by a water-powered turbine.

At the end of the visit, after being treated to one of New Lanark’s signatory ice creams, His Royal Highness was presented with a special shawl from the mill's newest wool range – which was launched in June this year to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – as a gift for the Duchess of Rothesay.

He was also presented with a bottle of New Lanark whisky, which is distilled in Aultmore Distillery in Banffshire, and a bottle of New Lanark gin, distilled in Selkirk.

James Pow, at New Lanark, said: “We were hugely honoured to welcome The Duke of Rothesay to New Lanark.

Prince Charles was keen to try New Lanark's very own ice cream. (Pics: Jane Barlow/Pool/AFP)

“His Royal Highness said it was a miracle that the place had been kept alive and he was totally full of admiration for the outstanding restoration work that had been carried out. He was also excited about the turbine project for sustainable hydro electricity, which is at the feasibility stage, and other sustainability projects being undertaken.

“As the birthplace of David Dale and Robert Owen’s model for industrial communities, the site is steeped in historical significance – it brings us great pride to carry on their legacy to this day.”

Duke of Rothesay was keen to hear about the site's renewable hydroelectricity projects.

His Royal Highness learned all about the Platinum Jubilee yarn.

Enjoying a bird's eye view of the site from rooftop garden.