Private hire driver who assaulted ex-partner loses Glasgow licence

A private hire driver who assaulted his ex-partner has been blocked from operating in the city.

Glasgow City Chambers - home of Glasgow City Council.

Lukasz Bonczar’s bid to renew his licence was turned down by Glasgow’s licensing committee following an objection from Police Scotland.

Sergeant Lisa Campbell said the force believed Mr Bonczar is “not a fit and proper person to hold a licence.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told the committee he had been charged following allegations he had behaved in “a threatening or abusive manner” towards his ex-partner.

The officer said he had allegedly shouted, swore and smashed household items and assaulted his ex-partner by striking her on the head with his hands.

Sergeant Campbell added: “This has since been to court and on the December 9, 2021, at Glasgow and Strathkelvin court he has been convicted of both charges. The charges were slightly amended.”

She said he had been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and given a non-harassment order for two years.