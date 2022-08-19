Provost and Lord Lieutenant congratulate Kirkintilloch veteran on fundraising efforts

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provost Renwick with Robert Campbell and Jill Young.

Robert Campbell (76), known as Bobby, decided to undertake a 10,000-mile walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. And he has already clocked up 3000 miles so far!

Having recently moved to Kirkintilloch, he walks three miles a day in the area wearing a Macmillan Cancer Support fluorescent yellow vest.

He is keen to talk to local people whilst out pounding the streets and carries a sponsor form with him in the event anyone would like to sponsor him.

Bobby said: “I recently moved to Kirkintilloch from Edzell in Angus, so I am enjoying getting to know my new neighbours as I go out for my daily walk.

"I have been walking for charity for over 50 years and have covered about 107,000 miles during this time.

"I’ve walked from Land’s End to John o’ Groats for CLIC Sargent, Edzell to London for Malcolm Sargent House and I’ve covered thousands of miles for UNICEF, RNLI, SSAFA, the British Legion and many more.”

Bobby has also completed some exceptional challenges, such as pushing a 12 stone wheelchair from Edzell to Aberdeen, walking 116 miles in 24 hours and pushing a barrel of bricks weighing 17 stone from Edzell to Glasgow.

Over the years he has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity as well as pursuing a varied and rewarding career in the Army* and the Ministry of Defence Police.

He has received a plethora of awards and medals for his service and charity work and in 1996, at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal presented him with an MBE for his charity work.

Provost Renwick, said: “One of the highlights of my role as Provost of East Dunbartonshire is meeting the wonderful people who live here and Bobby is a truly inspirational member of our community.

"He has dedicated his life to raising money for good causes and despite a number of health problems and two artificial hips, Bobby continues to set himself exceptional trials.”

Lord Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire, Mrs Jill Young, added: “Not only has Bobby raised thousands of pounds for charity, he inspires people, young and old alike, to enjoy daily exercise.

"I was delighted to meet with him and Provost Renwick to hear about his remarkable adventures in both his career and charity work.

"I wish him all the very best as he walks to complete his challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Provost Renwick added: “I would urge anyone who sees Bobby in around Kirkintilloch to stop, have a wee chat with him and encourage him as he strives to meet his target of 10,000 miles.