Receiving a cancer diagnosis is a ferocious body blow for anyone, at any stage of life.

However, it’s particularly tough to swallow when a child is involved.

In February last year, Carluke couple Robert and Amy Allison experienced that first hand when their eldest of four sons, Euan, then aged seven, was diagnosed with a tumour on his optic nerve.

Considered too dangerous to operate, the alternative was to undergo 90 weeks of chemotherapy to try to bring the tumour under control and save Euan’s sight.

The Jack Dames got everyone on the floor dancing.

Understandably, 2021 was a difficult year for the family with some heartache, tough days and what seemed like an impossibly long road ahead at times.

However, the advent of 2022 brought some hope for the year ahead. Euan was handling his chemotherapy treatments well at the Schiehallion ward at Glasgow Children’s Hospital and the side effects were not as bad as initially feared – he was back on his feet each time after a couple of days.

Robert, Amy and their four boys were also being well supported – by family, friends and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

And that charity’s support meant so much to the Allisons that they decided they wanted to give something back in return.

Auction went down a storm at the mart.

Initially, they started small with a second-hand book stall in Kilncadzow Hall. Three golf days were then held, along with other small fundraisers in the lead up to the grand finale – a Little Warriors Big Ball in Lanark Auction Market on Saturday, November 12.

Having hoped to raise £20,000 initially, Robert, Amy and their boys – Euan (9), Rory (7), Jude (4) and 18-month-old Blair – were delighted to report this week the grand total – £136,000, with more still to come!

Robert said: “We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from local folk.

"Everyone wanted to lend a hand and ended up organising their own events, bought tickets for the ball or generously donated funds.

Euan and Rory had a ball at the event, while their wee brothers stayed at home.

“Local businesses were hugely supportive too, providing a huge array of prizes for the auction. Both the online and live-streamed event at the ball, conducted by family friend Andrew Barrie who used to work at the market as an auctioneer, were a huge success.”

The range of prizes auctioned off was incredible and included eight holidays, one of which – a week in Madeira – brought in £3000 alone.

A mini-fire engine, donated by Robert’s friend who runs a garage, proved to be one of the most popular lots, securing £7000.

And two hospitality packages – one at Glasgow Warriors, a partner of the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and the other at Edinburgh Rugby – brought in £8500. And there was a special surprise for Euan on the night too.

Robert, Amy and Euan extended a huge thank you to everyone this week.

Robert said: “The captain at the Warriors, Kyle Steyn, filmed a wee video link for the night and invited Euan along to be the mascot at the charity match in April, when the hospitality package will also be enjoyed by the winner. He was delighted and can’t wait!”

Of course, pulling off a charity ball is no mean feat either but, once again, the Allisons discovered that people were more than willing to lend a hand.

The family would like to say a huge thank you to members of Carluke Young Farmers who served the three course meal on the evening; Gilbert Thomson from Country Refreshments who did all the catering; Jim Smith who amused guests no end; Andrew Barrie for conducting the live auction and The Jack Dames, who made sure the guests hit the dance floor.

Huge thanks also go to all those who attended and everyone who supported the Allisons in their fundraising ventures.

The family still can’t quite believe how much has been raised and the charity is delighted too.

Robert said: “We originally thought we might be able to raise £20,000 so to have raised £136,000 is incredible. So many people and businesses helped us along the way – we’d like to thank each and every person for their support.

"The charity ran its own ball a week before ours and raised £200,000 – they were blown away when we contacted them to tell them our total.

“The Farmers' Choir performed at Motherwell Civic Centre on Sunday and are donating the proceeds too so there’s more to come!

"Having raised so much, the money is being split – half of it will go to the Schiehallion ward, the paediatric oncology ward where Euan received his treatment, and the other half will go to the general children’s hospital charity fund.

"Many, many families will benefit from the generosity of everyone in Clydesdale who supported our fundraising. We can’t thank everyone enough.”

The Allisons had another reason to smile this week. Euan underwent his final chemotherapy treatment on Monday so they can relax and look forward to Santa visiting.

