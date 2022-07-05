£15k for flood prevention measures at Glasgow park

Almost £15,000 has been set aside to install flood prevention measures at the sensory gardens in Kings Park as well as create a drainage system.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far £7,750 will be allocated to re-dress the golden gravel paths.

A further £7000 is to go towards installing swales, a drainage channel with gentle side slopes in the ground where water running off a site can collect and soak away, near the park entrance at the corner of Glencroft Road and Midcroft Avenue.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both issues were brought before the Linn Area Partnership last week.

The entrance to Kings Park.

Chairman, Councillor Paul McCabe,said: “I am particularly aware of this sensory garden and the work that the “Friends of Kings Park” do.

“There is a walled garden within the park as well which also needs to have similar gravel laid down.

“This is not just to do with aesthetics but it is also to do with flood prevention. I think this would be very beneficial and apparently works very well.

“The garden is very popular and the Friends of Kings Park group are trying to do their best to improve it. There are a lot of elderly people with a disability who go to the sensory garden and walled garden but if it is raining they are deprived from that enjoyment.

“I personally think this would be a very good contribution to get things started for these guys.

“It is a beautiful wee area, which has had quite a bit spent on it as well. You can smell, you can see, you can eat but when it is flooded it turns into a mud bath and you can’t go into it at all.

“This gravel would just help it to be open in all weather conditions.”

It was suggested by committee member Maureen Cope that sensory gardens should be created for children with learning difficulties.

Ms Cope said: “I don’t think there’s enough sensory gardens because even kids who are autistic need that as well. Kings Park would be a really good area to take them [children] to as well. Blind people would benefit from the sensory gardens too.”

It was also agreed to manage and create swales near the park entrance to address surface water issues highlighted by residents.