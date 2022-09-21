£1.6m project to cut heating bills in West End houses starts

Energy bills in one Glasgow neighbourhood could soon be cheaper.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow has started work on a £1.6 million programme to make homes more energy efficient and reduce heating bills.

People living in 36 homes in Drumchapel could see their heating bills cut by 88% thanks to the innovative energy-efficiency work being carried out by Scotland’s largest social landlord.

The ‘deep retrofit’ programme on the Canadian timber style homes in the north-west of the city will improve the Energy Performance Certificate rating from ‘E’ to ‘B’, resulting in a reduced energy demand.

The homes in Drumchapel are being retrofit.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow, part of Wheatley Group, is carrying out the work on the homes with support from Union Technical Services and energy providers.

Stephen Devine, Wheatley Group’s Director of Assets and Sustainability, said: “Rising fuel bills and the cost-of-living crisis mean it’s never been more important that homes are well insulated.

“This is the first time this technology has been used on this scale in Glasgow. The improvements to the Canadian timber frame homes will make them warmer, more energy-efficient and help reduce energy costs.

“These energy-efficiency improvements will also reduce carbon emissions and help deliver Wheatley’s commitment to Greener Homes, Greener Lives.”

An external insulated render system will be installed to the existing timber cladding along with new double-glazed windows and doors to improve the thermal efficiency of the buildings.