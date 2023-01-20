Coalburn Miners Welfare Charitable Society (CMW) is preparing to update the local Community Action Plan for the village.

The plan will map out what the community wants to achieve over the next five to ten years to make Coalburn a better place to live, work, play and visit.

The society is calling for as many local residents as possible to make their voices heard and take part in the consultation.

Amanda Davis, development worker, said: “I have loved working in Coalburn since 2019 and delivering lots of great projects. I took on board the previous 2016 action plan and have continually worked with the community, achieving great things.

Residents are being invited to have their say on the village's future at a public meeting on Tuesday night.

"However, I feel it is time to re-evaluate and listen to the community once again and see how they would like to develop their community further. This is a great opportunity for people to have their say so please don’t miss out!”

The society has secured funding from Community Led Local Development Fund (CLLD), managed by South Lanarkshire Council. Community Enterprise has been commissioned to carry out consultation work and architect Malcolm Fraser has also been appointed to develop a graphic of how the village will evolve.

A questionnaire to gather views is available online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CoalburnCAP or paper copies can be found throughout the village.

A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 24, from 7pm to 9pm in the Miners’ Welfare to discuss key priorities. All residents are invited to attend.