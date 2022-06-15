A man has died after crashing his quad bike at a Glasgow cemetery.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Police Scotland said that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Lambhill Cemetery, in the northern edge of Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead not long after.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 6am on Sunday, 12 June, 2022, Police Scotland received a report of a collision between a quad bike and a structure within the cemetery on Tresta Road, Glasgow.