Police Scotland said that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Lambhill Cemetery, in the northern edge of Glasgow.
The 36-year-old was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead not long after.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 6am on Sunday, 12 June, 2022, Police Scotland received a report of a collision between a quad bike and a structure within the cemetery on Tresta Road, Glasgow.
“The 36-year-old male rider of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”