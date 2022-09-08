Queen Elizabeth II dies: Glasgow pays tribute to ‘figure of constancy and comfort’

Glaswegians have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death aged 96.

It was confirmed earlier this evening that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at Balmoral.

The Queen, who served as monarch for more than 70 years, was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s son, King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, having been on the throne for 70 years.

People in Glasgow have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Lord Provost of Glasgow said: “The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a defining day in our history. A monarch who served with pride, dignity, wisdom and grace for more than 70 years. The longest serving monarch In British history. A record breaking reign that oversaw and withstood many changes and challenges.

“Her Majesty was a figure of constancy and comfort to many.This is a dark day for her family and all those across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth who hold her dear. The Union Flag is flying at half-mast to mark national mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.”

Council leader Susan Aitken said now is a time for us to reflect.

She posted: “The world has changed utterly during the Queen’s reign, it’s hard to imagine it without her. Her long years of service have meant a great deal to many, including here in Glasgow. This is a time for us to reflect on that and wish the King well for the task that lies ahead of him.”