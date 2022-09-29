Joe Boyle who lives in Botswana got in touch with the Motherwell Times in the hope of making up for lost time and wondered if our readers might be able to help him in his quest.

He explained: “I am trying to locate an old school friend from way back.

Her maiden name is Chrissie Wilkie.

"Chrissie used to live in Gateside Street in Dennistoun,

"I believe she lives in Motherwell now

" Unfortunately I do not know her married name.

"Because I live in Botswana, it’s quite a challenge trying to locate old friends from this end.”