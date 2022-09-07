Questions asked over why Glasgow Christmas trees are so expensive

Questions have been asked about why Christmas trees are set to cost the council in Glasgow £3,600 each.

Govan councillors have demanded a detailed breakdown explaining why the festive features are so “expensive.”

A quote for a Christmas tree at Govan Cross is £3,600, according to a council official. The same amount has been quoted for a tree at Ibrox Library.

The council officer also said three natural trees at the Linthouse roundabout would come in at £9,100.

Speaking at the Govan Area Partnership meeting today (Tuesday), Green Party councillor Dan Hutchison said a question had been already asked at the last meeting about “why is it £3,600 for a tree?”

A council official said costs include lights, road closure and contractor fees.

Councillor Richard Bell, SNP, said: “I could go to any garden centre locally and get a significantly cheaper tree.”

He added: “It seems to be a very expensive individual cost per individual site. That is something that is difficult for committee to accept.”

SNP Councillor Stephen Dornan: “We have asked continually for a breakdown. It is all very well the officer saying: ‘it maybe because of this’ but we need to know if it is.”

He added: “At Ibrox we wouldn’t need to close any roads. The space is there to do the work without disturbing anyone.”

Councillor Hutchison asked if the officer could provide breakdowns and she confirmed that would be provided as soon as possible.

Asking for specific breakdowns for the Govan sites, Councillor Bell said: “Why would we pay for road closures to put a Christmas tree at Ibrox when the location is not anywhere near the road?”

He said it is “hugely disappointing” that councillors don’t have the necessary information on cost breakdown yet despite asking for it at the last partnership meeting.

Expressing frustration, he said the delay in getting answers left councillors in a dilemma as they don’t have information on why trees are so “expensive.”