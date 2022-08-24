Rab Wardell: tributes paid to ‘one of life’s good guys’ after champion cyclist dies

Tributes have been paid to Glasgow cyclist, Rab Wardell, who has died just days after winning the Scottish championship.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rab Wardell travels along the 95-mile West Highland Way.

It was announced last night that Wardell, who won the elite men’s title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships last weekend, had died.

Scottish Cycling posted: “We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him.”

Wardell appeared on BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Monday evening to talk about his win.

SXC, the Scottish Cross Country Association, posted: “We have the saddest news to share with you all today .

“We are devastated to relay to you the tragic news that our friend , our Champion Rab Wardell has died overnight.

“Our deepest sympathy to his friends , family and loved ones . He will be truely missed by our community and his determination, talent and friendship will live on in all our hearts and memories.

“I’m sure more eloquent words will be written by many but RIP Rab . Our Champion , Our Inspiration , Our Friend.”

One friend posted on social media: “So desperately sad and shocking. Such a huge loss to everyone who knew him and to Scottish sport.