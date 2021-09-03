Raising of the flag to mark Merchant Navy Day

A flag raising ceremony is held at the council headquarters in Giffnock each year to honour the brave men and women who make up the Merchant Navy for their sacrifices and commitment, and remember those who have been lost.
Provost Jim Fletcher raised the flag, and although no guests were present, the council is sharing a virtual video celebration on Facebook and Twitter.
Provost Fletcher said: “Merchant Navy Day is a key date in our diary every September – it is a day to thank our selfless seafarers, past and present, for their bravery and dedication.
“The work our seafarers undertake has become even more prominent over the last 18 months, and this gives us a chance to thank them for their continuing efforts during the pandemic to make sure that essential goods and medicines continue to reach the UK.”