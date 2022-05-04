Ramblers Scotland wants walkers to find ‘hidden’ Glasgow paths

Ramblers Scotland has published its best-ever map of the nation’s paths – but needs your help to further improve it so that more Glasgow people can get active.

The online Scottish Paths Map features hundreds of previously-hidden trails, including paths checked and recorded by more than 200 Ramblers volunteers across the nation.

The walking charity is now running a drive to recruit volunteers in a few selected lesser-mapped areas, which include Glasgow.

Heath Brown, community engagement officer at Ramblers Scotland, said: “Our Scottish Paths Map includes tens of thousands of miles of paths – from traffic-free city routes to relaxing loch-side trails. Many are ‘hidden’ trails not previously been shown by Ordnance Survey.

“While it’s the best-ever map of Scotland’s paths, we need communities to check their paths, to work to improve local routes so everyone in the local community has somewhere to walk. That includes here in Glasgow where our coverage can definitely be improved so that more people can enjoy walks from their doorsteps. For example, we’ve decent coverage on paths near Pollok, Hillington and Newlands but it’d be great to capture many more city trails.

Ramblers Scotland president Lucy Wallace.

“It’s easy and fun to record trails using our simple app. Every time a volunteer check or adds a path to the map, it makes it easier for people in Glasgow to get healthy and active on foot.”

The Scottish Paths Map includes tens of thousands of miles of paths, using data collected by volunteers as well as from councils, national parks and charities. It has already been viewed 61,000 times since launching last autumn.

Mr Brown added: “Scotland has amazing countryside and world-class access rights, yet sadly many paths do not appear on printed maps.

“Better mapping of the paths in Glasgow can help give more people here the confidence and knowledge to get outdoors.

“I’d urge all keen walkers in the area to consider volunteering. Whether you just check one trail, or add dozens of hidden paths, you’ll be leaving a lasting legacy that supports walking in Glasgow.”

Ramblers Scotland offers a short free online training to all its mapping volunteers, as well as access to its free path checking software.

Scottish Paths Map users are urged to exercise caution and remember the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, particularly as path audits will always be subjective.