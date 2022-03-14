Recognition for Govanhill charity founder

Raza Sadiq flanked by awards host Jane McCarry and Miss Scotland Claudia Todd

Raza Sadiq, who founded the Active Life Club (ALC) in Govanhill in 1999 to create a fair platform for young people to grow and achieve their potential, was recognised at the event, which is held by St Andrew’s First Aid.

Raza was nominated for the award for his dedication in devoting thousands of hours to support his community through active involvement such as sport as well as encouraging young people to become volunteers and young leaders.

He has played a pivotal role in delivering innovative programmes which foster positive outcomes such as establishing improved relations between police and youth, which created a learning environment for both parties and led to such results as opening recruitment opportunities, community policing and contribution through focus groups and their ‘speak up be heard events’.

This approach has since been replicated in other areas of Scotland.

Through his work, Raza has helped to break down perceived barriers between communities and demonstrate how activities such as sport can be a positive platform for bringing people together to promote learning and tolerance.

One specific focus for ALC is themed around Hate Crime Week and promoting ways to empower communities to stand together and feel confident to report such crimes to the authorities and not to suffer in silence.

Raza, who turned 60 yesterday (Sunday), said: “I am honoured to have received this inaugural award. This is the greatest birthday gift I could have asked for, I love the work I do and bringing people together through activity.

“Over the years, it has been great to see so many positive outcomes and the improved relationships between communities and authorities. I’m thrilled that I’ve been a part of helping and seeing young people transition to adulthood.”