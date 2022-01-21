Recruitment drive for trainee panel members in Lanarkshire

Search is now on for new panel members in Lanarkshire.

CHS aims to recruit 145 trainee panel members in Lanarkshire. Nationally, the organisation is looking to recruit over 700 people.

Recruits need to be 18 or over, from a diverse range of backgrounds that reflect the children, families and communities of Scotland.

CHS also has a legal obligation to have at least one male panel member at every children’s hearing, so this year the organisation is focused on raising greater awareness amongst men.

Elliot Jackson, CHS national convener and chief executive, said: “The Children’s Panel is a statutory service in Scotland and couldn’t operate without volunteer panel members making decisions with and for children and young people.

“We are a forward-looking, inclusive organisation. One that puts the views of the children and young people we exist to serve, at the heart of everything we do – including recruitment.

“This campaign is centred on what young people who have experience of children’s hearings are telling us they want to see in their panel members. Qualities like being caring, compassionate, empathetic and a good listener. If you want to make a difference in your local community, I encourage you to take the opportunity this year to apply.”

In 2020/21 16,2481 children’s hearings were held across Scotland supporting 8977 young people.