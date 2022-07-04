Two acts who were set to support the Red Hot Chili Peppers at their Bellahouston Park show, performed a last-minute gig in Glasgow after the performance was postponed.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American artists, Thundercat and Anderson Paak, were due to support the Californian rock giants, before it was announced on Friday morning that they would not be able to perform due to an unspecified illness.

The band posted a statement on their official social media channels saying: “Due to illness, RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1. We are working on ways to reschedule.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pls hold onto your tickets & wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding.”

The two support acts at St Luke’s.

Fans had travelled from as far as Australia, Canada, and the USA for the final UK date of RHCP’s world tour.

Following the announcement, Thundercat and Anderson Paak- two permanent fixtures of the Chili’s 2022 tour - set up a gig at the intimate St Luke’s bar and restaurant with just four hours notice.

The show, attended by around 200 people, saw American bassist, Thundercat, take to the stage donning a Star Trek branded kilt before playing a string of his most favourable songs- such as ‘Dragonball Durag’ and ‘Innerstellar Love’.

The LA-born star wowed the Glaswegian crowd with his rapid and eclectic bass playing, and the atmosphere hit its peak when he brought rapper, Anderson Paak into the fray.

The pair took turns to collaborate on each other’s songs, lending to an excitable vibe within the old walls of the church-turned-arts venue.