Motherwell Concert Hall has bagged a slot on the Red Hot Chilli Pipers 20th Anniversary Tour – and this internationally sought after band will get ready to rock the audience on Friday, December 17.

Thursday, 28th October 2021, 10:07 am

It marks a very welcome return for the band who counted 2019 their busiest year after giving Brit Award Winner, Tom Walker a helping hand in reaching number 4 in the UK chart, courtesy of some good old bagpipes. They also joined Tom at Murrayfield to perform their track before the Scotland vs. Italy Six Nations.

They also performed to crowds of more than 50,000 in Japan and flew back for sell out tours in Germany and the UK. The band are understandably keen to be re-united with fans and give them a reminder of just why they’ve been such a massive crossover success for so long.

Tickets cost £30 and are available at the box office on 01698 403120.

