Remembrance march granted in Kirkintilloch - despite objection

Kirkintilloch Bible Union and Crown Loyal Orange Lodge 206 applied for permission to stage its annual remembrance parade on Saturday November 6, which will muster at Merkland Court and proceed to Freelands Place, passing through several streets en route, stopping at the war memorial in West High Street.

Around 120 people are expected to take part and trained stewards will marshal the event, which will include music performed by Saracen Truth Defenders flute band.

However East Dunbartonshire Council received an objection from a local woman who complained the organisers were “racist and sectarian” and that the marching route included a Catholic place of worship.

The matter was heard on Monday by the Civic Government Appeals Board in a virtual session, although the only directly involved party who attended the hearing was applicant John Campbell. No police representative was present as they had not objected to the event taking place.

Mr Campbell told the panel that his members considered the objection “spurious” as the march was a well established annual event remembering local people of all backgrounds and there had never been trouble in previous years.