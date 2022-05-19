Residents react to veteran trees being felled near Carnwath

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All that remains of four ancient beech trees on Westsidewood Road at Ampherlaw are the stumps.

Residents reacted angrily and have since lobbied against the owner’s planning application – for a three bedroom B&B business and stables on the property on Westsidewood Road, yet to be decided.

Lindy Barbour, who has lived in the neighbouring Ampherlaw House since 1988, was among them.

She said: “These veteran beech trees were at least 150 years old, probably older, and were perfectly healthy – anyone could see that looking at the stumps. They are situated on a tree-lined road and were a really big feature in the area.

Scottish Forestry investigated but found no breach of the Forestry Act.

“It flies in the face of South Lanarkshire Council’s local development plan which states: trees and woodlands are an important natural heritage resource and development proposals should ensure that these are managed, protected and enhanced.

“There’s too much of this going on – we need to take a stand. We’ve since contacted our local councillor, Scottish Forestry and are also planning to contact the Woodland Trust.”

Local councillor Ian McAllan has liaised with the council’s aborist. He said: “I’m now seeking clarification on current planning permissions in the area.”

However, it appears that the council’s hands are tied.

Pauline Elliott, head of planning and economic development, said: “The trees in question were not covered by a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) or located within a conservation area.

“As a result, permission to fell the trees was not required from the council. There are no planning conditions that would have afforded protection in this case.”

In Scotland, you need felling permission from Scottish Forestry or you may be breaking the law. However, there are a number of exemptions.

A Scottish Forestry spokesperson said: “We are aware of this case and have carried out an investigation. There has not been any breach of the Forestry Act because it is legal to fell up to five cubic metres of timber in a calendar quarter.