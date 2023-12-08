Review of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture services - have your say

South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture is carrying out a public consultation as part of a review of local leisure and culture provision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SLLC is seeking feedback from residents on current services, including community halls and venues, to ensure they are “sustainable and deliverable” within available finances.

South Lanarkshire Council is facing unparalleled financial challenges, with a £42 million budget gap in the next two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This, in turn, has an impact on SLLC which is facing “some difficult decisions ahead” thanks to existing financial pressures and the council considering an option to potentially reduce the fee it provides for running services by £1.5 million for the next financial year.

Leisure centre facilities, like these at Carluke, along with local community halls are all part of the survey.

Kay Morrison, SLLC chief executive, said: “It is widely recognised that SLLC contributes positively to a range of national and local projects and initiatives which aim to address inequalities and provide opportunities to improve the health, well-being and the learning environment for all our residents and communities.

“We have now entered a consultation process with local residents and stakeholders to help inform decisions aimed at ensuring the right mix of services exist within each area in order to best meet the future needs of our residents.”

Take part in the survey online at www.slleisureandculture.co.uk/resident-consultation or request a paper copy by calling 01698 476262 or picking one up in key facilities.