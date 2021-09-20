police

The incident happened shortly after 8.20pm (yesterday) Sunday September 19 in Merry Street

The 58-year-old woman who has not been named was taken to the University Hospital Wishaw. Sadly, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her next of kin has been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The marked Ford Transit van was on routine duties at the time of the incident

It did not have its blue lights or sirens activated at that point in time.

Neither of the two police officers who were within the car at the time were injured in the incident

An investigation into the circumstances is being carried out by Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit.

it is stresed that the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Sergeant John Tait, of the Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any other information to come forward to help with our enquiries.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.