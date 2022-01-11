Self-proclaimed ‘Cockney Scotsman’, Rod Stewart, says brief split from wife Penny Lancaster inspired him to record his saddest ever song.

Rock singer, Rod Stewart, 77, has revealed his recording of ‘Picture In A Frame’ by Tom Waits came about after he split for two weeks from his wife, Penny Lancaster.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart was born in London in 1945 but his father, Joseph Stewart, was Scottish.

Stewart’s love for Scotland has been well documented down the years - he supports both Glasgow Celtic and the Scottish international football team.

Stewart, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Monday, and 50 year-old model, Penny Lancaster, have been together since 1999 but did not marry until after Stewart’s divorce from his previous wife, Rachel Hunter, was finalised in 2006.

TODO: define component type video-youtube

“I cover Tom Waits’ ‘Picture In A Frame’” said Stewart in a recent interview.

“Penny and I broke up for two weeks and the song is about that time.

“I asked her for a photo of herself in a frame so that I could see her when I went to bed and when I woke up,” he explained.

Stewart’s recording of ‘Picture In A Frame’ was included in his 2013 studio album ‘Time’.

The London born rocker has been married on three separate occasions and has had nine children to five different women.

My relationship rule is, ‘Don’t argue after a glass of wine – leave debating until the morning.’

“I have always loved women, won some, lost some, but it’s not about the magic touch, it’s about being a better person and a good listener,” he said.

“I met Penny in my 50s and if I had not learnt by that point in my life I was never going to,” he added.