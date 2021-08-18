Roof repaired at Lanark Library

The scaffolding was erected at the library last week to allow workers access to the roof; work was expected to be completed yesterday (Tuesday).

However, it transpired that workers were, in fact, far more concerned with a leak that had sprung in the building which is more than 100 years old.

David Booth, general manager of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture, told the Gazette yesterday (Tuesday) that work was scheduled to be completed that day.

He said: “The work being carried out at Lanark Library is an essential repair to the roof, following a recent internal ceiling leak.

"Depending on the extent of repair required, it’s hoped work can be completed today.

"We are also taking this opportunity to clear the gutters and assess the wider condition of the roof. The costs are being covered by existing budgets.”

Like many SLLC venues, Lanark Library is now almost fully operational again following the pandemic lockdown.

The library is open from 9.15am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. However, late night opening until 8pm on a Tuesday has not yet been reintroduced.

A Category B listed building, the Lindsay Institute houses the library which was opened by Sheriff Scott Moncrieff on June 25, 1914, as a free reading room, library and museum.