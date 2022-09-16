Royal day to remember for the people of Biggar

Ostensibly, the Monarch was in the constituency to officially open the Daer Reservoir.

However, as Clydesdale MP David Mundell told the Gazette this week, she decided to make a detour.

He said: “Her Majesty added 90 minutes in time and 35 miles in distance to her programme.

As she stepped from her car on to the red carpet, the Queen was greeted by thousands of well-wishers, as well as the Provost of Biggar, Mr W P Bryden, who was presented by the Lord Lieutenant, Sir Murray Stephen.

“But she felt that Biggar was the only county town omitted from recent royal tours. That was the Queen.

“She wanted to include every community across the United Kingdom and, of course, the people of Biggar turned out in their masses to thank her for that very generous gesture.”

It was the first visit of a reigning monarch since Mary Queen of Scots spent two days in the town in October 1565 – so thousands of people, young and old, lined the streets to welcome her.

Although she spent only 20 minutes in the town, it was an unforgettable occasion – even the sun came out to join the celebration.

Much like the Queen, the Cameronians were beautifully turned out. (Pics: Bryden family collection held at Biggar Museum)

People began to gather on the High Street about 8.30am and within 45 minutes all the vantage points were packed to capacity. Guides, Brownies, and school children had been allocated pre-arranged stances by the police and everyone took their places in an orderly fashion.

Groups of boys and girls from county schools lined the High Street, 43 pupils from Dundonald School, Coatbridge, having travelled the longest distance.Outside the Town Hall, a wooden platform had been erected where local and county dignitaries were presented and a visitors’ book was signed by The Queen.

On the left of the dais, a guard of honour of the 1st Battalion, the Cameronians – who had recently returned from a two-year spell in Germany – was drawn up. It comprised over 100 men, very smartly dressed in tartan trews and dark green tunics.

Before proceeding to the dais for the presentations, Her Majesty inspected the guard of honour and the National Anthem was played by The Cameronians Band. Everyone lining the street joined in singing God Save the Queen.

Groups of boys and girls from county schools lined the High Street, with vantage points set aside for them so that Her Majesty could see their delighted wee faces and their Union Jack flags.

Official guests who were to be presented assembled in the Town Hall and took their places outside about 9.40am. Five minutes later, 13 minutes ahead of schedule, the dark maroon and black Rolls Royce, flying the Queens personal standard came in to view.

The Queen appeared delighted by the warmth of her welcome as she stepped from her car on to the red carpet, to be greeted by the Provost of Biggar, Mr W P Bryden, who was presented by Lord Lieutenant, Sir Murray Stephen. Also presented was the officer in attendance, Major General R. Delacombe.

The Queen was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the town’s own Fleming Queen, Catherine Ovens.

On route to officially press the button to release the Daer Reservoir, where she was presented with a gift to mark her visit, the Queen saw large groups gathered at Wiston crossroads, Roberton, Abington, Crawford and Elvanfoot.

The town's own Fleming Queen, Catherine Ovens, presented the Queen with a bouquet of flowers.

Farmers and cottagers on route made the day a most royal occasion and flags were flying from every house.

Thousands of locals turned out in Biggar town centre to welcome the first sovereign since Mary Queen of Scots in October 1565.

Visiting dignitaries look on as Her Majesty the Queen signs the visitors' book on a wooden platform, specially erected for her visit outside the town hall.